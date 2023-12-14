Welcome

Welcome to Write On Track! I'm Noor Rahman, and until March of this year, I was a litigator at a large international law firm in San Francisco. Now, I’m spending my days writing a post-apocalyptic science fiction novel.

What's Write On Track All About?

This newsletter is my chronicle of reinvention - a weekly dispatch from the frontlines of a mid-career pivot into the world of creative writing. Here, you'll find:

1. Honest reflections on the challenges and triumphs of transitioning from law to literature

2. Behind-the-scenes insights into my novel-writing process, including how I'm building my post-apocalyptic world and developing complex characters

3. Practical tips and strategies for fellow writers, like How I Get Myself to Sit Down and Write.

4. Occasional forays into poetry and personal essays, including award-winning pieces like “Majed's Poem”

5. Book recommendations and reviews of writing resources, from craft books like “Story Genius” to inspiring reads like “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”

