Write On Track
Your July 3-1-1
3 updates, 1 useful tool, 1 impactful image
Jul 9
Noor Rahman
This was the moment I knew I had to quit law to become a novelist
Why I gave up money, prestige, and power to embrace constant rejection
Jul 2
Noor Rahman
June 2024
Let's Get to Know Each Other: Community Introductions
Drop an intro in the comments!
Jun 25
Noor Rahman
42 Subscribers in 45 Days on Substack: Seven Honest Lessons on Growing an Audience
Will I get 365 subscribers in a year?
Jun 19
Noor Rahman
How lawyering prepared me to be a novelist.
I tamed the wild horse that is my mind.
Jun 12
Noor Rahman
Five pieces of media that helped me write 33,004 words in the last two months.
This is what I watch, listen to, and read to get my creative juices flowing.
Jun 4
Noor Rahman
May 2024
Ex-lawyer performs in community college dance show
And other May updates
May 29
Noor Rahman
The internet is one giant circle jerk: do not be taken in by the charlatans.
Some content creators are manipulating you into growing their subscriber base.
May 21
Noor Rahman
Read my award-winning poem, recently published in Talisman magazine.
It's about a Palestinian man I knew while living in Beirut.
May 16
Noor Rahman
How I Get Myself to Sit Down and Write
Four tactics to battle the procrastination gremlins
May 9
Noor Rahman
I walked away from BigLaw to write science fiction
What does life look like for me now?
May 2
Noor Rahman
