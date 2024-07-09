Write On Track

Your July 3-1-1
3 updates, 1 useful tool, 1 impactful image
  
Noor Rahman
8
This was the moment I knew I had to quit law to become a novelist
Why I gave up money, prestige, and power to embrace constant rejection
  
Noor Rahman
20

June 2024

Let's Get to Know Each Other: Community Introductions
Drop an intro in the comments!
  
Noor Rahman
15
42 Subscribers in 45 Days on Substack: Seven Honest Lessons on Growing an Audience
Will I get 365 subscribers in a year?
  
Noor Rahman
83
How lawyering prepared me to be a novelist.
I tamed the wild horse that is my mind.
  
Noor Rahman
4
Five pieces of media that helped me write 33,004 words in the last two months.
This is what I watch, listen to, and read to get my creative juices flowing.
  
Noor Rahman
3

May 2024

Ex-lawyer performs in community college dance show
And other May updates
  
Noor Rahman
The internet is one giant circle jerk: do not be taken in by the charlatans.
Some content creators are manipulating you into growing their subscriber base.
  
Noor Rahman
6
Read my award-winning poem, recently published in Talisman magazine.
It's about a Palestinian man I knew while living in Beirut.
  
Noor Rahman
3
How I Get Myself to Sit Down and Write
Four tactics to battle the procrastination gremlins
  
Noor Rahman
2
I walked away from BigLaw to write science fiction
What does life look like for me now?
  
Noor Rahman
23
