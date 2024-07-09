Dear Readers,

Last week’s essay was hard to write. It took a lot of guts to be vulnerable and reveal some of my little secrets. Thanks for all your support and encouragement.

For this week’s newsletter, I’m giving you what I’ve dubbed my “3-1-1.” It’s a format I intend to use once a month. In this letter, you’ll find three personal/writing updates, one cool tool that you might enjoy, and one impactful image that has inspired me.

One more note—I will be on vacation in Hawaii next week so there will be no newsletter next Tuesday.

Three Writing/Personal Updates

I may turn these reflections into fully-fledged posts in the near future. Vote in the below poll to show your particular interest in one of these three:

One

I thought I knew what kinds of books I love to read. But it turns out my book-reading taste changes dramatically when I don’t have to spend all day reading brain-crushing legal texts. All of a sudden I have the energy and headspace to engage in the chewy, mealy, challenging prose of a gifted contemporary literary fiction writer who doesn’t write the fastest plots, but oh the atmosphere, and oh the voice, how lovely.

And now I’m finding that my go-to escapist romantasy novels just aren’t as fun anymore. It’s the difference between craving Taco Bell vs craving an elegantly grilled steak. Both are great and have their moments. But it makes me wonder: who am I writing my sci fi novel for? The Taco Bell crowd or the steakhouse crowd?

Two

I’m really enjoying using Obsidian, a personal knowledge management tool, to organize all my thoughts for the sci fi novel and my Substack writing. Obsidian has unleashed so much of my pent up creativity, and successfully captures my ADHD brain’s constant ideation. Obsidian is free and its impact on my productivity has been so immense, I feel like talking about it with anyone who will listen.

Three

I’ve been reflecting a lot on my hometown: Columbus, Ohio. I bought a little house there early in my legal career, before I had to move to the Bay Area for my husband’s job. We’re selling that house this summer and I’m feeling nostalgic about life in that city. Places like Columbus are highly underrated. I want to write a little newsletter ode to my hometown and what makes mid-sized cities in America’s Midwest so wonderful.

If you’re keen on hearing more from me about any of the above, vote here:

One cool tool

After I quit law, I wanted to use a new (less lawyerly/stuffy) headshot of myself for LinkedIn but all I had were iPhone selfies. The background of the photos made them too unprofessional to work as a profile picture. Luckily, I found this handy free tool that effortlessly changed out my background. See the results:

It’s pretty easy to use, just upload the photo and select the background you want. It does all the work for you.

Check it out, maybe it will expand the selection of photos you use for your profiles, and give your online presence a branding a boost.

One impactful image

This is a photo of my son reaching for a rainbow. It was taken during a Fourth of July cookout in our friends’ backyard.

The world is a shit place right now. Seeing this photo reminds me to reach for optimism and joy, because what else is there? Children are great at reminding us to be present and grateful.

That’s all for now. See y’all in a couple weeks.

Noor